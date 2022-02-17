Highlights, New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1 in Christchurch: Black Caps lead by 21 runs at stumps – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: New Zealand and South Africa are specializing in the notoriously inexperienced Hagley Oval wicket as they draw up battle plans for the primary Test beginning in Christchurch on Thursday.

New Zealand are determined for a primary sequence win towards South Africa and to show they will nonetheless muster a successful mixture regardless of lacking 273 Tests-worth of expertise with the absence of Ross Taylor (retired), Kane Williamson (injured) and Trent Boult (paternity depart).

South Africa are thirsting to raise each their world rating (fifth) and to spice up their World Test Championship standing, with the possibility to maneuver as much as second in the event that they sweep the two-Test sequence.

But the principle speaking level for New Zealand captains Tom Latham and South African counterpart Dean Elgar on Wednesday was the bowl-first status of the plush Hagley Oval floor.

It might be South Africa’s first outing on the Christchurch strip the place each Tests of the sequence might be performed.

New Zealand boast an enviable report of seven wins, one defeat and one draw on a wicket that all the time appears to swimsuit their swing and seam assault.

“It presents opportunities to score runs but also presents opportunities for bowlers with a bit of pace and bounce and a bit of assistance off the wicket,” New Zealand skipper Latham mentioned.

“We’ve played some really good cricket at home now for a long period and I know if we can adapt to the wicket, adapt to the surface, then hopefully we’ll give ourselves a good chance of being on the right side.”

New Zealand go into the Test on a excessive after thrashing Bangladesh by an innings and eight wickets on the identical floor a month in the past and Latham mentioned they’ve been specializing in their poor report towards South Africa who they’ve overwhelmed simply 4 instances in 45 Tests.

South Africa’s preparations for dealing with the Hagley Oval situations have been meticulous, proper all the way down to pinpointing one of the best time to attain runs.

“Sometimes you can get carried away when you see green grass. You might not execute your skill or line and length because you think the grass is going to do everything,” Elgar mentioned.

“From a batting standpoint now we have to be very robust in our defence and robust in our depart and we have to arrange our batting innings to ensure that us to attain runs afterward within the afternoon.

“From what I’ve experienced in the nets we’ve had it’s been a pretty good competition between bat and ball.”

Like New Zealand, South Africa are with out key gamers with Keegan Petersen (Covid-19) and Anrich Nortje (injured) absent.

Elgar indicated Sarel Erwee is in line to exchange Petersen, batting at quantity three for his Test debut, whereas they’ve six fast bowlers of their squad to make sure sufficient cowl for Nortje, with Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen prone to lead the assault.

With inputs from AFP

