Highlights, New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2 in Christchurch, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 353 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Day 1 report: When Matt Henry wakened in his Christchurch resort room Thursday it was to a day of heat promise. He was about to play his fifteenth take a look at match for New Zealand in a stop-start profession of seven years and to do it in his hometown in entrance of family and friends.

He seemed ahead as a new-ball bowler to the possibility of bowling first on a inexperienced seaming pitch at Hagley Oval. All he wanted was for his captain Tom Latham to win the toss.

Latham did — for the primary time in a half-dozen matches as New Zealand captain. A bit greater than 4 hours later Henry had taken career-best figures of 7-23 and South Africa had been bowled out for 95, its lowest rating in opposition to New Zealand.

The excessive promise of the morning had been totally fulfilled.

Henry had raced by the South Africa order, taking three wickets earlier than lunch to depart the Proteas 44-4, then 4 extra together with two with consecutive deliveries within the second session earlier than the innings ended within the fiftieth over, properly earlier than tea.

By stumps on the primary day of the primary take a look at, New Zealand was 116-3, main by 21. Henry Nicholls was 37 not out, the best rating of a primary day on which 13 wickets fell, and South Africa-born Neil Wagner, the nightwatchman, was 2.

Nicholls shared an important 75-run partnership with Devon Conway for the second wicket which steered New Zealand into the lead. Conway, additionally South Africa-born and taking part in in opposition to his countrymen for the primary time, was out for 36 simply earlier than stumps.

New Zealand went into the match with a patchwork batting lineup within the absence of captain Kane Williamson who continues to be laid low by an elbow damage and Ross Taylor, who retired final month from take a look at matches.

Williamson and Taylor collectively symbolize virtually 15,000 runs, 198 assessments and 43 centuries. It was 2008 when New Zealand final performed performed with out the 2 of them within the lineup.

New Zealand held all its possibilities as Nicholls assembled his seven-wicket haul. He took benefit of the tentative play of the South Africa batsman on a inexperienced pitch, pitching in need of a size and near off stump, forcing batsmen to play at deliveries which seamed away. Six of his victims had been caught behind the wicket and one was lbw.

Henry was solely known as into the New Zealand crew on Wednesday to interchange Trent Boult who’s on paternity depart. His appearances for New Zealand have been sporadic since his debut in 2015 and he was decided to make the very best of his likelihood on his residence floor.

“I think every bowler was kind of licking their lips when you win a toss like and you want to get out there and do the job,” Henry stated. “But we knew we needed to put the ball in the suitable space and it was simply nice that the nicks appeared to hold.

“I found out yesterday (that I’d be playing). It was great to get the nod and obviously playing here at the home ground, Hagley, and to have friends and family was nice too.”

Henry started with the wicket of South Africa captain Dean Elgar within the second over of the day which foreshadowed issues to come back. He pitched in need of a size and the Proteas captain was drawn ahead to drive with the bat properly forward of his physique. The ball moved away late off the seam, took the skin edge and Southee held a tough, low catch at third slip.

Henry was a grasp in acquainted situations. He moved the ball away late from Aiden Markram and it took a thick exterior edge earlier than carrying to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. Having twice been reprieved by the DRS which upheld the umpire’s not out selections in his favor, Markram once more tried to make use of it to his benefit. He reviewed however replays confirmed a transparent edge.

Henry’s figures might need been even higher. Zubayr Hamza supplied him a pointy likelihood for a catch off his personal bowling which he dropped as he reached down together with his proper hand. He shortly made amends when Hamza, then 25, was caught in Henry’s subsequent over to depart South Africa 85-6.

With AP inputs

