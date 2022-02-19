Highlights, New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3 in Christchurch, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by an innings and 276 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 Report: Henry Nicholls’ eighth Test century helped New Zealand to a 387-run, first-innings lead over South Africa on the second day of the primary Test Friday and the Proteas limped to stumps at 34-3 after a disastrous begin to their second innings.

With further contributions of 96 from wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, 45 from Colin de Grandhomme and 49 from South Africa-born Neil Wagner, who taunted his former countrymen as nightwatchman, New Zealand amassed 482 in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 95.

Matt Henry, who took 7-23 on the primary day, added to South Africa’s discomfort with an innings of 58 at No. 11, becoming a member of a small firm of gamers who’ve scored a half century and brought seven wickets in the identical match. Henry and Blundell placed on 96 for the final wicket to make New Zealand’s benefit within the match complete.

In a torturous spell of 9 overs earlier than stumps, South Africa’s hopes of saving the match crumbled totally. They misplaced Sarel Erwee to the second ball of the innings, Henry and Blundell mixed to dismiss captain Dean Elgar with out scoring and Aiden Markram was out for two.

The Proteas had been 4-3 earlier than Temba Bavuma (22) and Rassie van der Dussen (9) steadied them earlier than stumps at which they trailed by 353.

“If we can keep this momentum going, who knows? We can wrap it up tomorrow hopefully,” Blundell stated.

The day was an awesome one for gamers typically under-appreciated for his or her contributions to the New Zealand workforce.

Nicholls took time to ascertain himself in New Zealand’s batting lineup after making a half century on debut in opposition to Australia in 2016. He wasn’t till he made his maiden century in opposition to South Africa in 2017 than he turned an everyday a part of New Zealand’s center order.

Still, he typically has labored within the shadow of gamers akin to Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham. Even when he made 157 in opposition to Pakistan in January final 12 months, he was upstaged by Williamson who made 238.

Batting largely at No. 5 he has been dependable however not spectacular. His century on Friday, at No. 4 in Williamson’s absence, was his fourth in his final 10 Tests, his sixth innings of fifty or extra in the identical interval.

Nicholls shouldn’t be a florid stroke-maker. His reward is his doggedness and his finest innings have typically been produced when New Zealand wanted them most. He bats out of a crouched stance and is at his finest when he’s given width and might produce the lower shot or sq. drive and rating as he did on Friday on both aspect of level.

When he was out for 105 he had batted for 267 minutes or for nearly 4 1-2 hours. His career-best 175 in opposition to the West Indies in 2020 was an innings of greater than seven hours.

Nicholls’ 80-run partnership for the third wicket with the Wagner dealt a heavy blow to South Africa’s hopes of staying within the match after its poor first innings, its lowest-ever complete in opposition to New Zealand.

The Black Caps resumed Friday at 116-3, simply 21 forward, and early wickets may need put them beneath stress. But Wagner went on the offensive from the beginning, first focusing on Kagiso Rabada with a collection of boundaries behind level as he flung the bat. But he additionally performed photographs of high quality, together with an outstanding cowl drive as he walked right into a half volley.

Henry and Daryl Mitchell placed on 48 for the following wicket as New Zealand incrementally constructed its benefit. Henry reached his century from 156 balls in 256 minutes and was out shortly afterwards when New Zealand was 273-6.

South Africa’s ordeal within the area wasn’t but over. De Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson placed on 76 for the seventh wicket and the last-wicket stand between Tom Blundell and Henry was the final, bitter blow to their hopes as they fielded by the late afternoon and encroaching night at Hagley Oval.

With AP inputs

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram