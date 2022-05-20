Highlights of six-week election campaign

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2022 FEDERAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN

* Day 1 – Labor chief Anthony Albanese could not state the money price or the unemployment price.

* Day 2 – Facing poor private polling numbers, Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned the election is not about likeability, however whether or not the leaders are good at their jobs.

* Day 3 – Labor condemned an activist who confronted the prime minister at a non-public operate in Sydney. Former Liberal MP George Christensen was introduced as One Nation’s third candidate on the occasion’s Queensland Senate ticket.

* Day 4 – A safety automobile within the prime minister’s entourage crashed in Tasmania. Four officers have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening accidents, and the PM wasn’t concerned within the crash.

* Day 5 – Mr Morrison confronted strain to disendorse his captain’s choose for the Sydney seat of Warringah, Liberal candidate Katherine Deves. She based the foyer group Save Women’s Sport and had beforehand made numerous transphobic feedback.

* Day 7 – Senator Anne Ruston was introduced as retiring MP Greg Hunt’s alternative as well being minister.

* Day 8 – Mr Morrison led 38-30 a most well-liked prime minister ballot performed by Resolve Strategic, with Labor’s main vote slipping to 34 per cent, one level behind the coalition.

* Day 10 – China and the Solomon Islands inked a brand new safety settlement, which paves the best way for Beijing to coach native police forces. Party leaders met for a debate, with the PM coming below hearth for telling a mom who has a toddler with autism he was “blessed” he wasn’t going via an analogous ordeal.

* Day 12 – Mr Albanese examined constructive for COVID-19, sending him into isolation for every week of the marketing campaign.

* Day 15 – Defence Minister Peter Dutton used Anzac Day to say the one strategy to protect peace is to “prepare for war”.

* Day 16 – The PM reaffirmed a net-zero emissions goal by 2050 after the coalition’s Flynn candidate Colin Boyce appeared to explain the pledge as not binding. Former PM Malcolm Turnbull lashed Mr Morrison’s dealing with of the Solomon Islands safety cope with China, stating “this is a hose you have to hold, to put it bluntly”.

* Day 17 – The annual price of inflation soared to five.1 per cent, the best degree since 2001. Nationals senator Matt Canavan declared the 2050 net-zero emissions goal “dead”.

* Day 19 – Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare slammed the Australian authorities for failing to seek the advice of with the Pacific nation forward of becoming a member of the AUKUS alliance.

* Day 21 – Labor held its marketing campaign launch in Perth.

* Day 22 – Labor led Newspoll’s two-party most well-liked vote 53-47. Resolve additionally had Labor forward, 54-46.

* Day 23 – The Reserve Bank raised the money price by 0.25 proportion factors to 0.35 per cent, the primary price enhance in 12 years.

* Day 25 – Mr Albanese stumbled when requested by a reporter to call his “six point plan” to repair the National Disability Insurance Scheme. Independent MP Andrew Wilkie criticised the prime minister for saying unbiased parliamentarians have been a risk to Australia’s nationwide safety.

* Day 28 – The leaders went head-to-head in a second debate, with each drawing headlines for being ‘shouty’.

* Day 29 – Newspoll’s two-party most well-liked numbers confirmed Labor forward of the coalition 54-46. Ipsos’ ballot has Labor main 52-40, with eight per cent undecided.

* Day 30 – Mr Albanese gave emphatic assist for an increase within the minimal wage to maintain up with rising inflation ranges, at the moment sitting at 5.1 per cent. The PM stood by controversial Warringah candidate Ms Deves after she refused to apologise for transgender remarks.

* Day 31 – The PM labelled Mr Albanese a “loose unit on the economy” for saying pay must sustain with inflation. The opposition chief responded by calling Mr Morrison “loose with the truth”.

* Day 32 – Former Australian excessive fee to the Solomon Islands Trevor Sofield confronted the PM whereas campaigning and accused him of mishandling diplomatic relations.

* Day 33 – The PM referred to as himself a “bulldozer” concerning his toughness as a pacesetter and admitted he would wish to basically change his strategy if re-elected.

* Day 35 – The coalition marketing campaign launch included a coverage permitting first-home patrons to make use of 40 per cent of their superannuation (capped at $50,000) to purchase a home. Labor rapidly opposed the coverage and numerous analysts mentioned it might drive up home costs.

* Day 36 – Superannuation Minister Jane Hume conceded the federal government’s proposed housing coverage would briefly enhance costs, one thing the PM later denied.

* Day 37 – A Roy Morgan Poll confirmed Labor main the coalition 53-47 on a two-party foundation. Mr Morrison was grilled on A Current Affair and admitted his notorious “I don’t hold a hose, mate” remark was not useful.

* Day 38 – Resolve polling discovered Labor’s two-party-preferred lead had shrunk to 52-48. Mr Morrison set the web alight by by accident spear-tackling a seven-year-old soccer participant at a media alternative. Mr Albanese gave his last main pitch to voters on the National Press Club.

* Day 39 – Labor launched costings exhibiting its election guarantees will add $7.4 billion to the price range backside line over the subsequent 4 years.

* Day 40 – Former prime minister Julia Gillard seems alongside Mr Albanese in Adelaide, making an election-eve enchantment to ladies voters.