Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 at Rawalpindi: Visitors trail by 205 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Day 2 report: Veteran batsman Azhar Ali and opener Imam-ul-Haq scored massive a whole bunch to assist Pakistan dominate Australia Saturday on the second day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi.

Azhar knocked 185 and Haq a career-best 157 to information Pakistan to 476-4 in opposition to a hapless Australian assault on a placid and unresponsive Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch.

Skipper Babar Azam declared an hour earlier than the shut within the hope of an early wicket, however Australia ended the day on 5 with out loss after dangerous mild stopped play with 15 overs remaining.

Left-handed opener Usman Khawaja scored 5, whereas David Warner was but to get off the mark.

Australia will want one other 272 runs to keep away from the follow-on in opposition to Pakistan’s wily spinners, who’re used to the pitch circumstances.

Azhar was delighted at scoring 100 in opposition to the guests.

“I always enjoy scoring runs against Australia as they are one of the top teams and they challenge your abilities,” he stated.

“It will be tough to bowl Australia out twice on this pitch, but I hope our bowlers do their best.”

Australian Marnus Labuschagne, in the meantime, stated his facet had a tricky struggle forward.

“I believe the one manner you get your self again right into a sport like that is by taking it daily, over by over.

“We know we can turn this game.”

The day started on a sombre word as gamers paid tribute to the legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, who died of a suspected coronary heart assault in Thailand Friday, with a minute’s silence.

Both groups wore black arm bands, whereas the handful of early-morning spectators within the stands additionally stood in respect.

– Slow session –

Pakistan added simply 57 runs at snail’s tempo within the morning session.

Haq was the slowest of the Pakistan pair, including simply six runs within the first hour and never hitting a boundary till the ninetieth minute.

He was fortunate to outlive a caught-behind enchantment on 143 off Lyon that the Australians did not problem, when replays confirmed it hit the bat.

But Azhar placed on a stable 208-run stand for the second wicket with Haq after which one other 101 for the third wicket with Azam, who was run out for 36.

Azhar was lastly caught reverse sweeping Labuschagne after batting for simply 4 minutes beneath 9 hours.

Mohammad Rizwan (29) and Iftikhar Ahmed (13) remained not out.

For Australia’s pace-cum-spin assault it was a tough toil with Labuschagne (1-53), Cummins (1-62) and Nathan Lyon (1-161) among the many wickets.

Spearheads Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood went wicketless for 71 and 53 runs respectively.

Pakistan misplaced solely Imam-ul-Haq within the first two periods as they added 149 runs after resuming the day on 245-1.

Haq accomplished 150 earlier than he was trapped leg-before by Cummins quickly after lunch.

Haq, who unsuccessfully reviewed the choice, batted for almost 9 hours and hit 16 boundaries and two sixes.

Azhar lifted Lyon in the direction of deep mid-on to finish his nineteenth century in his 92nd Test — his fourth in opposition to Australia in 12 matches.

Australia haven’t toured Pakistan since 1998 for safety causes, and on Friday, at the least 62 individuals have been killed in a suicide bomb assault at a Shiite mosque in Peshawar, about 190 kilometres (120 miles) west of Rawalpindi.

The vacationers will play three Tests, as many one-day internationals and a single Twenty20 match.

