Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 in Rawalpindi: Australia 449/7 at stumps on Day 4 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Day 3 report: Australian opener Usman Khawaja stated he was disillusioned to have missed what would have been a “memorable hundred” within the nation of his start as his facet made a robust response to Pakistan on Sunday on the third day of the primary Test in Rawalpindi.

Bad gentle stopped play after which rain poured down with Australia on 271-2, trailing Pakistan by 205 runs with eight wickets remaining after the house facet declared Saturday at 476-4.

Marnus Labuschagne was on 69 and Steve Smith 24, however with rain forecast for the final two days a result’s unlikely.

It may nonetheless have been a memorable day for Khawaja had he accomplished his eleventh Test century in Pakistan, the place he was born in 1986 earlier than his dad and mom emigrated to Australia.

“It was a bit disappointing,” stated Khawaja, who was caught on 97.

“You come to the change room and feel worse than getting a 20 in some respects.”

The left hander was caught at ahead quick leg by Imam-ul-Haq as he gloved a reverse sweep off left-arm spinner Nauman Ali.

Umpire Aleem Dar dominated him not out, however Pakistan got the wicket on evaluation.

“My family would have been watching back home… my wife too, who is pregnant with our second child,” stated Khawaja.

“But if you put that in perspective, then I was not in the Australian team two months ago so I am very grateful and happy that I have contributed to the team’s total in the end.”

Spin duo defied

Khawaja’s 219-minute knock included 15 boundaries, and he placed on 156 for the opening wicket with David Warner, who made a beautiful 68.

Warner fell within the eighth over after lunch when he missed a sq. drive and was bowled by off-spinner Sajid Khan.

The pair scored at greater than 4 an over within the morning session, a distinction to the Pakistan first innings which lasted two days and 162 overs.

Pakistan’s seam bowling duo and their three gradual bowlers discovered the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch as unresponsive because the vacationers did on the primary two days when solely 4 wickets fell, with little spin and no reverse swing.

But Pakistan solely had themselves responsible for not making an important breakthrough as Khawaja was dropped twice in a slipshod fielding show by the hosts.

Sajid stated Warner’s wicket was a giant one.

“He always bats well against Pakistan so I set him up and got him,” he stated.

“We weren’t bothered when they batted so fast, and stuck to our plans.”

Still, Labuschagne— the present number-one batter in Test rankings — continued the place Khawaja and Warner had left off, stroking 9 beautiful boundaries.

He and Smith have added 68 for third wicket.

Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having beforehand refused to tour the nation over safety fears.

The second Test is in Karachi from 12-16 March, and the third in Lahore from 21-25 March.

With inputs from AFP

