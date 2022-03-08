Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test Day 5 at Rawalpindi: Test ends in draw – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 4 report: Australia’s batters flourished on a flat wicket Monday to chop Pakistan’s result in 27 runs as the primary check heads towards a draw.

Australia, taking part in its first check in Pakistan since 1998, reached 449-7 at stumps in its first innings on Day 4 on a grassless wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (90) and Steve Smith (78) scoring half centuries. Cameroon Green (48) confirmed himself to be a check allrounder by spending greater than two hours on the crease, dealing with 109 balls.

No. 8 batter Mitchell Starc spent virtually the final hour and was not out on 12 with skipper Pat Cummins not out on 4 as stumps have been drawn three overs earlier than scheduled due to dangerous mild.

Pakistan had declared its first innings at 476-4 late on Day 2 on the again of huge centuries from Azhar Ali (185) and Imam-ul-Haq (157).

“There’s not a substantial amount of tempo and bounce in (the wicket) for the seamers, that’s for positive,” Smith said. “I believed it will break up a bit bit extra and possibly flip a bit extra from the beginning, nevertheless it in all probability hasn’t completed so.”

Opening batter Usman Khawaja narrowly missed out on a century within the nation of his beginning on Sunday when he was dismissed for 97, however shared a fast 156-run opening wicket stand with David Warner, who made 68.

On a docile wicket the place there was no considerable flip for the spinners, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali grabbed 4-107 primarily as a result of Australia’s batters went for extravagant pictures.

Labuschagne was the second Australian batsman to fell within the 90s when he was caught within the slip in Shaheen Afridi’s (1-80) third over with the brand new ball after a moist outfield following in a single day rain prevented any play within the first session.

Labuschagne hit 12 boundaries in his knock however tried a drive off a large supply from Afridi as Abdullah Shafique grabbed a properly judged low catch within the lone slip.

Travis Head (8) was a uncommon batsman to fail in a batter-dominated check match when he edged Nauman to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan whereas going for a minimize shot as Pakistan claimed two wickets within the mid session.

Green confirmed lot of willpower in his 81-run stand with Smith earlier than Nauman induced false strokes from each batsmen by bowling persistently exterior the leg stump line within the final session.

Green smashed two of his three boundaries in Nauman’s one over however top-edged a sweep to quick wonderful leg. Smith additionally went for the same shot and was caught by Rizwan down the leg facet.

Smith, who hasn’t scored a check century for the reason that 2019 Ashes, batted for almost 5 hours, hitting eight fours throughout his 196-ball knock earlier than he was properly setup by Nauman to go for an over formidable shot.

“Pretty annoying, I got a bit greedy with the field they had set,” Smith said on missing out on his 100. “Disappointed to have worked pretty hard and got myself in a nice position to go on and get a big score.”

