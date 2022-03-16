Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 5 in Karachi: Babar, Rizwan help hosts draw Karachi Test – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 4 report: Skipper Babar Azam hopes Pakistan’s batters can maintain religion of their talents as they try and create historical past by chasing the highest-ever goal in Test cricket to beat Australia in Karachi.

Azam cracked a combating century with nice assist from opener Abdullah Shafique Tuesday as Pakistan thwarted Australia’s hopes of a fast win within the second Test in Karachi.

Set a frightening 506-run goal, Azam knocked his sixth Test century— and second towards Australia— to information Pakistan to 192-2 and lift hopes of an unbelievable victory, or perhaps a combating draw.

At the shut Azam was unbeaten on 102 and Shafique 71 because the pair added 171 for the third wicket, leaving the house staff needing one other 314 runs within the 90 overs of the ultimate day for a win, or bat out three classes for the draw.

“The match hasn’t finished yet,” Azam advised the host broadcasters. “We have to proceed batting like this and maintain the idea (to create historical past).

“Definitely, my hundred was needed by the team and my plan was to build a partnership, which Shafique and I did, but we need to continue like this (on Wednesday).”

Pakistan misplaced Imam-ul-Haq (one) and Azhar Ali (six) earlier than Shafique and Azam led the fightback, leaving Australia wicketless within the final session — regardless of taking the second new ball after 80 overs.

Azam top-edged a sweep off spinner Mitchell Swepson in direction of brief fine-leg for 2 to achieve the three-figure mark, his first in 21 innings since his 143 towards Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in February 2020.

His hundred got here in 247 minutes with 12 boundaries.

Shafique was as strong as his skipper, having to this point hit 4 boundaries and a six as he and Azam batted defiantly for 265 minutes.

No staff has ever chased greater than the 418-7 the West Indies amassed towards Australia at Antigua in 2003, whereas Pakistan’s highest profitable chase was 377 towards Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2015.

Australia, resuming their second innings at 81-1, batted for simply 26 minutes at first of play so as to add 16 runs earlier than declaring on 97-2.

The guests scored 556-9 declared of their first innings then dismissed Pakistan for 148.

The residence staff had hoped Azhar would anchor the second innings however the senior batsman was trapped lbw by Cameron Green whereas making an attempt to evade a short-pitched supply.

Azhar selected to not evaluate as he trudged off however was left to remorse it as tv replays confirmed he had gloved the ball.

At 21-2, Australia appeared to have the higher edge and have been trying to take a 1-0 lead within the three-match collection however their efforts have been thwarted by a sluggish turning pitch and the brilliance of Pakistan’s batting pair.

Australia may have had Shafique on 20 however the skilled Steve Smith spilled a simple catch within the slips off pacer Pat Cummins.

Australia’s batting coach Michael Di Venuto described the prospect as a part of the sport.

“Smith has good hands and he takes nine out of ten such catches but that happens,” stated Di Venuto.

“It’s going to be hard work (tomorrow) and since there is variable bounce on the pitch, it’s going to be interesting.”

Despite cracks on the National Cricket Stadium pitch, Australian spinners Nathan Lyon and Swepson didn’t get vicious flip.

Earlier, Haq and Shafique have been all warning because it took them till the fifth over to attain the primary run earlier than Lyon struck.

The in-form Haq, who scored 100 in every innings of the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi, was trapped lbw for one as he failed to attach with a sliding supply.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne was bowled off a pointy Shaheen Shah Afridi supply for 44 to immediate skipper Cummins to name Australia’s innings to an in depth with first-innings century-maker Usman Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan, remaining 44 not out.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having beforehand refused to tour the nation due to safety fears.

With inputs from AFP

