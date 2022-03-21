Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 at Lahore, Full cricket score: Aussies put up 232/5 at stumps – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Pakistan captain Babar Azam predicts one other gradual wicket will check the persistence and expertise of batters when his aspect meets Australia within the decisive third and last check on Monday.

Babar performed one of many epic knocks within the fourth innings of a check match when his marathon 196 defied Australia for greater than 10 hours and compelled a draw at Karachi to maintain the collection locked at 0-0.

Australia spinners Nathan Lyon and debutant leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson bowled 108 of the 172 overs within the fourth innings at Karachi however Pakistan saved the guests at bay by scoring 443-7 in additional than 5 periods, falling quick by 63 runs of the mammoth 506-run goal.

The docile and lifeless wicket within the tame drawn check at Rawalpindi noticed Australia selecting up simply 4 out of the 14 wickets to fall and the pitch on the Pindi Cricket Stadium additionally obtained one demerit level after being rated at “below average” by the ICC.

After the criticism of the Rawalpindi wicket, the Pakistan Cricket Board flew in ICC Academy curator Toby Lumsden, who has assisted the native floor employees to organize the Lahore check wicket.

“It’s not much different, looks like the same pitch but I feel it will definitely give turn,” Babar instructed reporters through videoconference on Sunday.

“It has small cracks from where spinners could get help, but you can’t tell 100 per cent because of hot conditions. Whatever it is, our spinners are ready for it and will fight.”

Australia’s historic first tour of Pakistan since 1998 has an added significance going into the collection decider. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will probably be internet hosting its first check in 13 years since a terrorist assault on the Sri Lanka crew bus in 2009 that led to a prolonged absence of worldwide cricket within the nation.

None of the Pakistan gamers have performed a check match on the Gaddafi Stadium the place Babar made his ODI debut towards Zimbabwe in 2015 when Pakistan began its marketing campaign to win again the boldness of international groups and the resumption of worldwide cricket.

Test cricket resumed in Pakistan in 2019 when Sri Lanka toured Pakistan whereas Bangladesh and South Africa additionally performed check matches, however in Karachi and Rawalpindi, reasonably than Lahore.

“You have a different feeling when you play on your home ground and before your home crowd,” Babar mentioned. “Definitely, it will be a proud moment for all of us if we win the home series because we believe we are improving day by day.”

While Pakistan continues to be considering which of its spinners to take into the match, Australia has named an unchanged aspect, which suggests Swepson will get one other recreation to exhibit his legspin expertise on a gradual wicket with skilled off-spinner Lyon.

“Looks (wicket) quite similar,” Australia captain Pat Cummins mentioned. “I can’t say been too much different (wicket) from the other ones, so we feel like we’ve got all bases covered, if needed for a reverse swing or spin later in the game.”

Australia had its probabilities to go 1-0 up within the collection at Karachi, however dropped three essential catches that finally allowed Pakistan to power an epic draw.

Opening batsman Abdullah Shafique went on to attain 96 within the second innings after Steve Smith dropped a sitter within the slips when he was on 20. Babar additionally bought a pair reprieves when Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne dropped the Pakistan skipper on Swepson’s successive deliveries simply earlier than tea on the final day.

“It’s a matter of taking those chances,” Cummins mentioned. “Wickets are premium in this series, so you can’t afford to drop too many chances. We tried more than ten chances, but we just unfortunately didn’t take it, that’s going to be a challenge this week.”

The gradual nature of the wickets in Pakistan has inspired Australia to go away out quick bowler Josh Hazlewood for the second successive check match. And Cummins mentioned it was robust to go away him out, however believed the reverse swing of Mitchell Starc may assist Australia take 20 wickets within the final check.

“Reverse swing is going to be the biggest factor and I thought Starky played fantastic in the last test, taking three wickets in the first innings,” Cummins mentioned.

“It’s always tough leaving out someone like Joshy … but I think the class, the difference that Starky brings as a left armer, a bit more air speed, probably gives us the best chance taking 20 wickets.”

With AP inputs

