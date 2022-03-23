Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3 at Lahore, Full cricket score: AUS take second-innings lead – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Click on the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Pace spearheads Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi knocked over eight wickets and restricted Australia to 391 earlier than Pakistan ended day two of the deciding Test at 90-1 in Lahore on Tuesday.

The duo led a late reverse-swing cost to shut the second session as Australia misplaced their final 5 wickets for 71 runs having reached a commanding 320-5 at lunch. Naseem completed with figures of 4-58 and Shaheen 4-79.

At stumps, the sport was evenly poised and the collection hanging within the steadiness as Abdullah Shafique, 45, and Azhar Ali, 30, returned to the pavilion 5 overs early attributable to unhealthy gentle.

The collection is tied at 0-0 after the primary two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi led to high-scoring attracts.

Shafique and Azhar needed to rebuild after Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq was trapped leg-before by Australian skipper Pat Cummins on 11. But the pair regarded untroubled, placing on 70 for the second wicket.

Azhar survived a stumping scare whereas batting on 14 however the evaluation confirmed his foot was planted effectively contained in the crease after he was crushed by a well-flighted supply from spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Before Naseem and Shaheen introduced Pakistan again into the sport, Cameron Green, 79, and Alex Carey, 67, had annoyed the hosts within the morning session, including a useful 135 for the sixth wicket.

Fortunes turned after spinner Nauman Ali had Carey leg-before within the fourth over after the break.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had hit seven boundaries in his 175-minute knock.

Green was then bowled by Naseem after a resolute 223-minute keep intermittently lit up by 9 boundaries.

“He bowled really well all day,” Green stated of the 19-year-old Pakistani pacer.

“He was getting the ball to reverse pretty largely both ways. Unfortunately just lack of concentration when you’ve been batting out there for a while,” he stated.

“I thought I saw the ball go away from me but it came back in. That’s kind of what you face over here.”

Pakistan had been seeking to make early inroads at the beginning of play with the second new ball solely 5 overs in.

But Australia, who resumed at 232-5, took benefit of a placid Gaddafi Stadium pitch to bat via 28 overs unscathed.

Pakistan thought that they had eliminated Carey for 27 when umpire Aleem Dar gave him out caught behind off quick bowler Hasan Ali however the Australian reviewed immediately.

The replay confirmed he had missed the ball, which had additionally not carried to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Carey took full benefit of his reprieve by smashing spinner Sajid Khan for 2 boundaries earlier than reaching his third Test fifty with a single.

Shaheen described the pitch as “really good for batting” and that the bowlers wanted to stay affected person.

“We tried to bowl the right areas and in partnership so after they had a good stand we got the breakthrough and got success,” he stated.

“We have got a good start to our batting, so we need to take the total to 450-500 and then bowl our team to success.”

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having beforehand refused to tour the nation over safety fears.

With inputs from AFP

