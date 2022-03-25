Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 5 in Lahore: Aussies clinch series with 115-run win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 4 report: Pakistan survived an intriguing final session to succeed in 73-0 on day 4 after a daring declaration by Australia set a difficult goal of 351 runs within the series-deciding third Test.

Opening batters Imam-ul-Haq, 42 not out, and Abdullah Shafique, 27 not out, survived tv referrals towards offspinner Nathan Lyon to depart the house group nonetheless needing 278 runs in a minimal 90 overs on the final day Friday.

Captain Pat Cummins declared Australia’s second innings at 227-3 shortly after tea, Usman Khawaja having achieved an unbeaten 104, his second successive century to spherical off an excellent tour to the nation of his delivery.

It gave Australia almost 4 periods to have a crack at Pakistan, after lacking out within the second Test at Karachi the place Pakistan batted for 171.4 overs and compelled an epic draw.

The worn-out pitch at Lahore inspired Cummins to push Pakistan after the house group collapsed to 268 within the first innings towards the brutal reverse swing of Cummins and Mitchell Starc to concede an enormous 123-runs lead.

Khawaja featured in three half-century stands and raised his hundred on the stroke of tea as Australia blunted the reverse swing of Naseem Shah (1-23) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-45) whereas scoring freely towards spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan.

Khawaja made 97 within the drawn first Test at Rawalpindi and adopted with 160 and 44 not out at Karachi. Despite being ailing on the opening day of this Test, Khawaja scored 91 within the first innings. The left-hander has a formidable 496 runs at a collection common of 165.33.

