Highlights, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI at Johannesburg: South Africa win by 7 wickets – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

First ODI report: Bangladesh beat South Africa in a one-day worldwide in South Africa for the primary time on Friday and did it convincingly by taking the series-opener by 38 runs.

Bangladesh’s batters arrange the history-making victory with Shakib Al Hasan (77), Litton Das (50) and Yasir Ali (50) all hitting half-centuries in a robust complete of 314-7.

It was Bangladesh’s greatest complete in South Africa and got here after South Africa gained the toss and put the guests in to bat at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz undid South Africa with 4-61 in 9 overs because the Proteas have been all out for 276 in 48.5 overs.

The end result was apparent effectively earlier than the ultimate wicket of Keshav Maharaj.

The key second got here within the forty sixth over when Miraz had David Miller stumped for 79 off 57 for his fourth wicket, eliminating South Africa’s final hope and placing Bangladesh getting ready to a primary victory 20 years after first touring South Africa.

Miraz was backed up by pacers Taskin Ahmed (3-36) and Shoriful Islam (2-47), whose early strikes put South Africa in bother at 36-3.

Bangladesh did not let that early benefit slip, regardless of the efforts of Miller and Rassie van der Dussen, who made 86.

Bangladesh gamers celebrated gleefully on the finish, as did their coach Russell Domingo, a South African and a former Proteas coach.

With AP inputs

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.