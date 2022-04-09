Highlights, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1 at Port Elizabeth: Proteas post 278/5 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss information: South Africa captain Dean Elgar gained the toss and determined to bat first in opposition to Bangladesh within the second Test at Port Elizabeth.

The house workforce has made no adjustments from the primary Test which was performed in Durban.

“We will bat. It does look a bit dry. A lot of people would have written us off, but it’s been a brilliant run so far. We have one more Test and it’s so important for us to go for a win, especially with the World Test championships,” Elgar mentioned on the toss.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque pressured the truth that his workforce must make a powerful comeback within the second Test after dropping the primary match of the sequence.

“We have to make a strong comeback with the bat after what happened in Durban. I thought we played the first four days well,” he mentioned.

Bangladesh have made two adjustments to their facet, with Taijul Islam and Tamim Iqbal changing Taskin Ahmed and Shadman Islam.

The Proteas lead the two-match sequence 1-0 after profitable the primary Test by 220 runs.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

