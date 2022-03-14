Highlights, South Africa vs England, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: South Africa win by 3 wickets – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After England’s bowling was questioned following every of their two ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 defeats, seamer Kate Cross believes she and her teammates simply want to stay to Plan A towards South Africa.

South Africa ladies vs England ladies, SA vs ENG Cricket Score and Live Updates of Women’s Cricket World Cup match. Image Courtesy: ICC

England’s bowlers shipped 310 runs towards Australia earlier than extra wayward bowling towards the West Indies noticed them miss out in one other slender loss.

The defending champions have now made it to Tauranga the place they’ll face a South Africa crew who’re but to actually get going with the bat, regardless of profitable each of their matches.

Cross stated: “As a bowling unit, it is simply actually necessary that we bear in mind why we have been so profitable previously 18 months, and we in all probability may have gone away from these plans somewhat bit too quickly.

“You’ve received to bowl your finest ball for so long as you’ll be able to actually in one-day cricket, however Katherine [Brunt] and Anya [Shrubsole] have clearly received a report that speaks for itself they usually have been an ideal instance of this within the World Cup ultimate, they’re going to come into their very own once we completely want them.

“An exciting thing for me is that we’ve not quite seen our bowling unit at its absolute best yet, so when we can start stringing performances together in terms of the batting unit and the bowling unit and the fielding unit together, then we stand ourselves in good stead to start getting some wins on the board.”

Cross is making her debut at a World Cup on the age of 30, and whereas the expertise continues to be new, she is having fun with feeling at house in Mount Maunganui.

“It’s a bit odd to say that I’m 30 years old and it’s my first World Cup, but it’s been a strange one,” she stated.

“Obviously, it is probably not been the beginning that we needed and I feel you come to those tournaments and also you really need these huge moments as a result of you recognize that each one eyes are on you.

“We’ve not had that as a crew but and personally I’ve not had these moments myself but, so I simply wish to be sure that I’m doing my function for the crew as finest as I can, and so long as I can.

“But it is been sensible, it is clearly nice to tour New Zealand as effectively, it is such a beautiful nation.

“We’ve really enjoyed the places we’ve been to so far and the Mount in particular, it’s a favourite of a lot of the girls so it’s been nice to be here for a couple of days and we’ve got two games here back-to-back. It’s nice to spend some time in a part of a country that we love.”

Cross was not concerned when England defeated South Africa to achieve the 2017 ultimate, and whereas Proteas captain Sune Luus was on the dropping aspect, she is just not considering of getting revenge.

She stated: “Quite a bit has occurred in these 5 years. Both groups have grown, the gamers’ video games have modified, so I do not assume we have to look an excessive amount of into that semi-final.

“It’s five years ago and that’s a lot in the cricketing career, tomorrow’s a new game, a whole new stage, new World Cup as well, we’ll just take it as it is.”

Despite two wins, South Africa have extra to provide and Luus is now making ready her crew to face an England aspect with nothing to lose.

“With England losing two games, you have got to expect that they’re going to come hard tomorrow. I don’t think they’re going to leave anything to chance,” Luus stated.

“I feel they are going to come all weapons blazing and they are going to wish to play their finest match to get factors on the board. But I do assume that places a little bit of strain on them.

“They need the points, but I think we’re ready for tomorrow as well. I think if we get the points that will really just give us the momentum that we need to just keep continuing in the World Cup and take one game at a time.”

With inputs from ICC Media Zone

