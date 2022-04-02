Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 GT vs DC, Full cricket score: Ferguson stars as Titans down Capitals to claim second win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Preview: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face each other within the Indian Premier League on the MCA Stadium in Pune on 2 April, 2022 (Saturday). Both the groups will look to construct on a successful begin to their respective campaigns.

In their first match of the season, Gujarat Titans beat fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants fairly convincingly. They will now look to hold on this momentum on this second conflict towards the Delhi Capitals.

On the opposite hand, Delhi got here from behind to grab an unbelievable win towards five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians of their season opener and would look to tick a couple of extra bins once they conflict with Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match be performed?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will happen on 2 April.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match might be held at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match begin?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss might be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch GT vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match might be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The GT vs DC match might be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar as effectively.

You may observe firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

