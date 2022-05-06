Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 GT vs MI, Full Cricket Score and Update: Daniel Sams’ last-over heroics guide MI to thrilling five-run win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 GT vs MI cricket rating, 51st IPL Match Live Coverage: WHAT A FINAL OVER FROM DANIEL SAMS! Mumbai Indians pull off a heist, and hand leaders Gujarat Titans a five-run loss to gather their second win in a row!

Gujarat Titans will tackle the Mumbai Indians in Match 51 of IPL 2022 on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat misplaced their second recreation of the season once they went down Punjab Kings within the final match, however they’re nonetheless topping the factors desk with 8 wins in 10 matches.

Mumbai Indians, alternatively, notched up their first win of the season in opposition to the Rajasthan Royals they usually may now be trying to give an extended rope to some of the younger gamers tried out within the enjoying XI. They may even be taking a look at making Tim David the finisher – a job Kieron Pollard was finishing up for the final 10-11 years. Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Karthikeya had been good inclusions as nicely.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match be performed?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will happen on 6 May.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match can be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match begin?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will start from 7.30 pm onwards. The toss can be held at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch GT vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match can be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can observe firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the GT vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

