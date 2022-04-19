Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB, Full cricket score: Hazlewood stars as Bangalore win by 18 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB Live cricket rating , thirty first IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE protection of match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Keep a watch on this house for LIVE updates.

Preview: Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to proceed their profitable momentum after they tackle one another in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League on the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants — who’ve been on a roll this season — will wish to proceed their profitable kind. As per the factors desk, each groups have eight factors of their kitty and are sitting at second and third positions, respectively.

KL Rahul-led LSG come into this match after having registered an exciting 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians of their final recreation.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, however, have been an entertaining group up to now and after happening to Chennai Super Kings, they bounced again fantastically to beat Delhi Capitals within the final match.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be performed?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will happen on 19 April.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match can be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match begin?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss can be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match can be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match can even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may also comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Jason Behrendorff, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.