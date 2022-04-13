Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS, Full cricket score: Mumbai’s winless run continues as Punjab register big victory – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Live Score, Updates and Live Streaming: Game over! Three wickets in an over for Odean Smith as Punjab Kings full a sensational 12-run win over Mumbai Indians. There had been glimpses of marvel from Brevis and Suryakumar, however wickets at common intervals saved hurting their probabilities as they remained winless and endured a fifth consecutive defeat.

Preview: Mumbai Indians will intention to notch up their first win of the season after they lock horns with the Punjab Kings within the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Mumbai has up to now misplaced to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore and time has come for them to begin profitable video games, ranging from this match in opposition to the Punjab Kings.

PBKS, however, began the season with an outstanding run-chase in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore, however was then overwhelmed by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Later, they beat Chennai Super Kings, earlier than Gujarat Titans snatched a win from the jaws of defeat of their final match.

Here’s every part you want to know in regards to the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match be performed?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will happen on 13 April.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match be held?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match might be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match begin?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss might be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match might be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

