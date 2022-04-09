Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs MI, Full cricket score: Rawat, Kohli star as Bangalore win by 7 wickets – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

RCB vs MI Live Score: Things not going MI’s manner for the time being. Not in any respect. Hasaranga with the essential wicket of Kieron Pollard, who departs for a golden duck. Pollard is struck LBW, with the ball clipping leg-stump as its proven in ball-tracking. Ramandeep and Suryakumar will look to supply one thing for MI. Akash Deep bowls the following over and goes for six runs with SKY gathering a boundary off the final ball.

Preview: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will tackle Mumbai Indians (MI) within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday, 9 April.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who’ve impressed everybody with their scientific efficiency within the final two video games, will eye to proceed their successful run once they meet a struggling Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians, then again, haven’t been at their best possible and have misplaced all their 3 matches up to now. While their batting has been pretty constant, the bowling has been beneath par. The aspect will attempt to flip the desk of fortune once they sq. off tonight.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match be performed?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will happen on 9 April.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match can be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match begin?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards and the toss can be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match can be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may also be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may observe firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

