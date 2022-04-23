Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH, Full Cricket Score: SRH cruise to nine-wicket win inside eight overs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live replace — Tata IPL 2022 DC vs RR Live cricket rating , thirty sixth IPL Match Live Coverage: Tripathi finishes issues off with a six over the backward square-leg fence off Patel as SRH thrash RCB by 9 wickets with 12 overs to spare!

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to proceed their successful methods once they meet Royal Challengers Bangalore on the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Both the groups will step into the bottom behind victories of their earlier video games. Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched a snug win in opposition to KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants of their final match. Their batters clicked nicely for them to cross the 180-run mark in 20 overs.

RCB’s skipper Faf Du Plessis high scored for the group with a blazing 96 runs off 64 deliveries. Shahbaz Ahmed and Glenn Maxwell additionally displayed some fireworks. However, former captain Virat Kohli needed to go away the crease with a golden duck. In reply, Lucknow solely managed to get 163 runs for the lack of 8 wickets. Josh Hazlewood turned out to be the very best performer among the many RCB bowlers. The right-arm pacer scalped 4 wickets and in addition bowled 4 economical overs. RCB is on the second spot on the desk with 10 factors in seven matches.

On the opposite hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad might be popping out to play with 4 consecutive wins below their belt. In their earlier sport in opposition to Punjab Kings, the Kane Williamson-led facet efficiently chased down 152 runs with seven balls to spare. Winning the toss, Williamson invited Punjab Kings to bat first. Among the Punjab batters, solely Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan managed to cross the 20-run mark. Livingstone top-scored with a 33-ball 60 and helped his facet attain an honest rating of 151 runs.

Despite dropping Williamson early, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Nicholas Pooran efficiently led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the ending line within the nineteenth over. Aiden Markram was the very best scorer for them with an unbeaten 41-run knock. Hyderabad at the moment are on the fifth place with 8 factors.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be performed?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match will happen on 23 April, 2022.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match might be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match begin?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss will happen at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch RBC vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match might be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RCB vs SRH match may also be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Rajat Patidar.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.