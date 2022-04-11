Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG, Full cricket score: Chahal steers Rajasthan to three-run win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

RR vs LSG Live Score: Hello and welcome to our LIVE protection of Match 20 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. KL Rahul and Co might be trying to proceed their profitable momentum, having gained three in a row after shedding their opening match to Gujarat Titans (GT). Stay tuned for extra updates.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce again after their blip towards Royal Challengers Bangalore after they tackle an in-form Lucknow Super Giants within the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The RR vs LSG match would be the second match of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Rajasthan Royals come into this encounter with a loss of their final match towards Royal Challengers Bangalore, however they nonetheless look a well-balanced unit to problem Lucknow. Their batting line-up in Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Devdutt Padikkal has regarded good whereas their bowling appears to have all their bases lined. They now want extra depth within the powerplay overs with the bat towards a fairly robust LSG bowling assault.

Lucknow Super Giants, then again, have bounced again after their defeat to Gujarat Titans to win their subsequent three matches on the bounce. KL Rahul must be aggressive on the prime of the order since Lucknow bat deep with the inclusion of Jason Holder and Ok Gowtham.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match be performed?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will happen on 10 April.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match might be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match begin?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm. The toss might be held at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match might be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may also observe firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

