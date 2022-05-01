Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RR vs MI, Full Cricket Score: MI snap eight-game losing run with five-wicket win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

RR vs MI Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live replace: SIX! Daniel Sams finishes issues off in model with a mighty hit over the midwicket fence as Mumbai Indians snap their eight-game dropping run with a tense five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, accumulating their first factors of the season within the course of! MI 161/5.



Preview: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians reside rating streaming, IPL 2022: Riding on the momentum of profitable three matches on the bounce, a assured Rajasthan Royals will tackle bottom-placed and out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians within the Indian Premier League on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals come into this match positioned second within the standings they usually have misplaced solely two video games and received six whereas Mumbai Indians are already out of the race after having misplaced all their eight matches thus far.

There might be numerous concentrate on Mumbai Indians’ batting order towards a well-rounded Rajasthan bowling unit, particularly after their failure of their final match towards Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match be performed?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will happen on 30 April.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match might be held at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match begin?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will occur at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch RR vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match might be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match can even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the RR vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Anunay Singh, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Anmolpreet Singh, Basil Thampi, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.