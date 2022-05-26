Highlights, VEL vs TRL, Women’s T20 Challenge: Trailblazers clinch win but Velocity through to final – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Women’s T20 Challenge, Velocity vs Trailblazers: Hello and Welcome to the Women’s T20 Challenge match between Velocity and Trailblazers. Velocity gained their opening match on Tuesday, beating Supernovas, and this contest supplies an ideal alternative for them to e-book the ultimate spot. Stay tuned for updates.

Preview: Deepti Sharma’s Velocity might be trying to proceed its successful methods once they conflict with Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers on Thursday, 26 May.

The franchise is contemporary off a win over Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas. On the opposite hand, the Mandhana-led facet might be trying to put behind its 49-run defeat when it takes to the sphere on Thursday. The thrilling Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 conflict might be held in Pune.

For Velocity, abroad batter Laura Wolvaardt, skipper Sharma and Shafali Verma might be a number of the gamers to be careful for. Trailblazers boast of gamers like Hayley Matthews and Richa Ghosh of their batting line-up, making it a battle price watching.

When will the Trailblazers vs Velocity match be performed?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will happen on 26 May.

Where will the Trailblazers vs Velocity match be held?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match might be held at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

What time will the Trailblazers and Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match begin?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 conflict will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss might be held at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The Trailblazers vs Velocity match might be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout), Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 1. The match will even be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar. You also can comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the Trailblazers vs Velocity Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Richa Ghosh, Saiqa Ishaque, Sujata Mallik, Rajeshwari Gyakwad, Poonam Yadav, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shradda Pokharkar, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Renuka Singh, Hayley Matthews, Arundhati Reddy, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun, Jemimah Rodrigues.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Simran Bahadur, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, P Chandra, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Aarti Sharad Kedar, Natthakan Chantham, Maya Sonawane, Radha Yadav, Laura Wolvaardt, Shivali Shinde, Shafali Verma, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Ayabonga Khaka.

