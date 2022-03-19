Highlights, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Day 3 at Barbados, Full Cricket Score: Windies trail by 219 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Ben Stokes adopted captain Joe Root with a century to permit England to declare in opposition to the West Indies on 507-9 on the second day Thursday of the second take a look at at Kensington Oval.

West Indies was 71-1 in reply, John Campbell giving Matthew Fisher a wicket with the second ball of his take a look at profession.

Root improved from 119 in a single day to 153, however performed second fiddle to Stokes, who dominated their stand of 129 as he made a belligerent 120 from 128 balls.

The West Indies regarded equally adept at dealing with the second sluggish and flat pitch in two assessments, as captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks comfortably dealt with the brand new ball from an England battery with two debutants, pacer Saqib Mahmood and medium-pacer Fisher.

England’s Dan Lawrence was out for 91 to the final supply on Wednesday, so Stokes walked to the center with out runs beside Root, who resumed on 119 and the workforce on 244-3.

Root hardly appeared to face a ball as Stokes warmed up rapidly then lashed out, significantly at spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

His second six off Permaul received him to a half-century, adopted by a 3rd six over midwicket. In the following over, Stokes smacked Alzarri Joseph for 3 straight boundaries then a six again over the quick bowler’s head.

By lunch at 369-3, Stokes had 89 off 92 balls and was the fifth males’s allrounder to at the least 5,000 runs and 150 wickets, in firm with Garfield Sobers, Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and Jacques Kallis.

In the second over after lunch, Root was out, lbw on the entrance pad to Kemar Roach on 153 from 316 balls. West Indies overturned the not out determination on evaluation, and Roach handed Sobers on the West Indies wicket-takers checklist to seventh.

Stokes reached his eleventh take a look at hundred off 114 balls. A single into the off aspect received him to his first take a look at ton since 2020.

But he was out for 120 off 128 after taking two sixes off Brathwaite and making an attempt a 3rd slog. His good innings included six sixes and 11 boundaries.

He was out at 424-6 after Jonny Bairstow was claimed by Joseph for 20.

Chris Woakes and Ben Foakes took England to tea on 482-6 however after they departed in fast succession with Jack Leach, England declared.

Permaul led West Indies with three wickets.

Braithwaite launched their reply with two boundaries off Woakes within the first over.

Campbell hit Fisher’s first ball in take a look at cricket to the fence, however nicked behind the second ball.

Brathwaite overturned being given out on 16 and was on 28 at stumps, with Brooks on 31.

With inputs from AP