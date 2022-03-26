Highlights, West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 at Grenada, Full Cricket Score: Windies lead by 28 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 Lunch report: England claimed three wickets after a vivid West Indies begin as the house facet stuttered to 71 for 3 in reply to the vacationers’ first innings whole of 204 at lunch on the second day of the third and closing Test on Friday.

A vivid opening partnership of precisely 50 noticed the hosts within the early ascendancy however the complexion of the morning modified dramatically with the dismissal of Kraigg Brathwaite by Ben Stokes within the second hour.

That was adopted by the demise of latest batsman Shamarh Brooks to Saqib Mahmood.

When the opposite opener John Campbell, who had survived a torrid examination from Craig Overton, fell to the identical bowler simply earlier than the interval, England have been in significantly better coronary heart than halfway by means of the session when the openers appeared very snug on a pitch anticipated to encourage the quicker bowlers.

Brathwaite, a digital immovable object within the earlier match in Barbados the place he confronted extra deliveries than ever earlier than by a West Indies batsman in Test cricket, appeared in related temper as Campbell did a lot of the scoring on the different finish in citing the half-century stand.

But it took a supply from Stokes which barely received off the bottom to take away him as he was trapped plumb leg-before for 17 off 56 deliveries.

Brooks appeared snug in his early moments on the crease, stroking two boundaries earlier than he additionally grew to become an lbw sufferer, Mahmood getting a supply to skid by means of on the right-hander to ship him on his approach for 13.

Campbell discovered Overton to be his best problem, ultimately succumbing to the pacer.

Twice the left-hander was struck on the helmet and although he resumed his innings each occasions, he by no means appeared settled in opposition to the continued hostility of his opponent, ultimately gloving one other lifting supply on the physique down the leg-side for wicketkeeper Ben Foakes to take the catch and finish his effort on 35.

Nkrumah Bonner and Jermaine Blackwood would be the pairing to renew the competition for the West Indies after lunch with England eager for his or her quicker bowlers to proceed to use a useful floor in defence of a modest first innings whole.

With inputs from AFP

