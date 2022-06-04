Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI in Harare: AFG win by 60 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine received the toss and selected to bowl at Harare Sports Club on Saturday within the first of three one-day internationals in opposition to Afghanistan.

The hosts gave first caps to right-hand opening batsman Innocent Kaia and right-arm quick bowler Tanaka Chivanga as they sought to get again on the profitable path after a sequence loss to Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan arrived in Zimbabwe to begin the twice postponed tour — comprising three ODIs and three Twenty 20 internationals — having misplaced a one-day sequence in opposition to Bangladesh.

This would be the twenty sixth ODI match between the international locations with Afghanistan holding a 15-10 lead.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wkt), Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (capt), Wessely Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wkt), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

With inputs from AFP

