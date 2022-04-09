‘Highly respected’ officer one of two people dead after crash: Patton

“The senior constable, our deceased member, has been in the job only for six years but has been up at Mildura Highway Patrol since 2021… she was a highly respected and competent officer,” he instructed reporters at a press convention on Saturday morning. “The male leading senior constable, he’s been in the job for 21 years and is very highly thought of. I’m told he’s been up at Mildura in the Highway Patrol since 2018. “Attending a fatal collision is a difficult thing for any police officer to do, but when you’re actually attending the scene of a colleague in a close-knit tight community that makes it especially difficult. “You become at a loss of words to describe this. It’s an absolute tragedy.”

Mr Patton stated there was no suggestion the officers have been concerned in a pursuit on the time of the collision, reasonably they have been finishing “general routine duties”. “This goes to show the inherent risk of police work. We see time and time again, police who are subjected to injury and in worst-case death when they’re just simply going about their job patrolling,” he stated. Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton stated the close-knit group can be reeling after the crash. Credit:Police Media “No one expects to go to work and not come home.” The Professional Standards Command in addition to the coroner will examine the incident.

A Victoria Police deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner are anticipated to go to the scene right this moment, whereas Patton stated he can be visiting the Mildura space in coming days. Victorian police union secretary Wayne Gatt stated police have been in mourning for an additional “colleague, loved one, friend and protector, whose life was cut short in their duty to the community. Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt said the force was in mourning for the officer killed. Credit:Paul Rovere “We would like to express our heartfelt sadness to the family of our member. Your sacrifice can’t be measured. The impact of a tragedy like this, ripples through the entire force.” The union has despatched a workforce to Mildura to assist the households and colleagues of the officers.