‘Highly unusual discovery’ of coral reefs off the coast of Tahiti wows people

A video posted by UNESCO has was a supply of marvel for a lot of. The superb video reveals lately found coral reefs thought-about as one of many world’s largest. There is an opportunity that the put up will depart you in awe.

UNESCO took to Twitter to share the video. “A scientific research mission supported by @UNESCO has discovered one of the world’s largest coral reefs off the coast of Tahiti. This highly unusual discovery is a great leap forward for #science!” they wrote whereas posting the video. The share is full with a blog link.

The weblog describes that it’s a “highly unusual discovery” as a result of the reef is situated at depths of between 30 and 65 metres. Usually, the overwhelming majority of the world’s recognized coral reefs are discovered on the depths of as much as 25m.

Take a have a look at the unimaginable video:

The video has been posted a couple of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 24,000 views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally gathered practically 500 likes. People posted varied feedback whereas reacting to the video.

“Wowwww it’s beautiful, nature surprises us again,” wrote a Twitter person. “Terrific! Good news! Thanks for sharing,” posted one other. “This is so amazing,” expressed a 3rd.

Explorer photographer Alexis Rosenfeld in partnership with UNESCO for the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development led the marketing campaign, studies UNESCO’s weblog.

What are your ideas on the unimaginable video? Did the clip mesmerise you too?