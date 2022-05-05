Highway 100 South Closed In Golden Valley Due To Car Fire After Police Pursuit

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — The southbound lanes of Highway 100 within the Golden Valley space are closed Thursday morning attributable to a automotive fireplace that adopted a police pursuit.

Traffic cameras confirmed the automotive absolutely engulfed in flames close to Duluth Street. The Minnesota Department of Transportation stated the automotive caught fireplace after a police chase.

Few particulars concerning the chase have been instantly accessible. It was unclear if there have been any accidents.

MnDOT cameras confirmed an individual exit the smoking automobile with their palms within the air earlier than being detained by police.

Law enforcement have been on each side of the freeway, and site visitors was considerably delayed.