Highway Tolls To Be Hiked From April 1

Toll charges throughout the nation are set to be revised from April 1 with intercity journey now set to get dearer. As per reviews toll charges are set to climb at first of the brand new monetary 12 months with the NHAI having confirmed that new charges have been authorized by the federal government. The full extent of the hike in toll charges throughout the nation just isn’t but confirmed although it’s anticipated to be within the area of as much as 15 %. The extent of change to costs is about to differ relying on the route and placement.

The highways into Delhi are set to witness a hike in tolls within the area of atleast Rs 10 for four-wheelers with heavy industrial automobiles anticipated to pay as much as Rs 65 extra for one-way journeys. Prices on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway are set to go up by 10 % whereas the Delhi-Jaipur journey is about you again an extra 14 % on the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu toll charges are anticipated to be hiked within the area of 10 to fifteen % relying on the toll sales space whereas Assam too is about to see tolls hiked by as much as 15 %.

The announcement of a hike in toll costs comes at a time when the nation has as soon as once more commenced every day revision of gasoline costs. Petrol and diesel have continued to get dearer because the freeze on costs had been rolled again on March 22 with its ninth hike in 10 days having shot up by ₹ 6.40 per litre on this window.

