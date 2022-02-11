“Hijab Bans in Schools Violate Religious Freedom”: US On Karnataka Row

The Karnataka High Court will hear petitions difficult hijab ban on campus on Monday

New Delhi:

A US authorities physique that screens and reviews on spiritual freedom overseas has criticised Karnataka amid the row over Muslim college students’ demand for sporting hijab on campus.

Rashad Hussain, the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, or IRF, tweeted “hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom”, referring to the controversy in Karnataka that has prompted the state authorities to maintain colleges and faculties shut until the excessive courtroom completes wanting into petitions on the hijab ban.

“Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one’s religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls,” Mr Hussain’s workplace tweeted.

Religious freedom contains the flexibility to decide on one’s spiritual apparel. The Indian state of Karnataka mustn’t decide permissibility of non secular clothes. Hijab bans in colleges violate spiritual freedom and stigmatize and marginalize ladies and ladies. — Amb. at Large for International Religious Freedom (@IRF_Ambassador) February 11, 2022

The Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom of which Mr Hussain is an envoy comes below the US Office of International Religious Freedom, which has previously commented on tensions alongside spiritual traces in India.

The Karnataka High Court has stated it might resume listening to petitions difficult the hijab restrictions on Monday. The excessive courtroom in its interim order right now stated no spiritual apparel, whether or not shawls or hijab, shall be allowed inside instructional establishments.

The protests that started final week in opposition to a hijab ban in a single government-run faculty within the coastal city Udupi unfold to many different establishments the place ladies sporting hijabs weren’t allowed entry. As saffron scarf-wearing college students launched counter protests, violence at one faculty pressured the police to fireplace teargas to regulate the flare-up.

India is but to answer Mr Hussain’s feedback on the hijab row in Karnataka.

Mr Hussain was appointed Ambassador-at-Large for IRF by the US Senate in December final yr. He is the primary Muslim Ambassador-at-Large for IRF. He beforehand held a number of high-level positions within the US authorities together with serving because the Special Envoy to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation through the Obama administration.