Hijab-clad student offers namaz inside MP university classroom, VC orders probe

The vice chancellor of a central college in Madhya Pradesh has ordered an investigation right into a clipping submitted by a proper wing outfit that confirmed a hijab-clad scholar providing namaz inside a classroom.

According to a report by ANI, Vice chancellor of Dr Harisingh Gour University Neelima Gupta stated the authorities have “notified a committee” for the probe, and likewise requested college students to hold out spiritual acts solely on private premises and spiritual locations.

The inquiry was ordered following a grievance to the college by a right-wing organisation Hindu Jagran Manch, that additionally submitted the clip.

MP | We’ve notified a committee to probe the matter & directed all college students that since it is a central college, all spiritual acts are to be achieved in private premises/spiritual locations: Neelima Gupta, VC, Dr Harisingh Gour Sagar Uni,on a scholar providing Namaz in uni premises pic.twitter.com/hiP2K9R87L — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 26, 2022

University registrar Santosh Sahgaura stated a five-member committee has been constituted to look into the matter. “The committee will submit a report within three days and further action will be taken based on it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The president of Jagran Manch’s Sagar metropolis unit stated the woman within the video has been attending lessons on the college carrying a hijab for a very long time. However, he added, she was caught providing namaz inside the category on Friday afternoon. “This is objectionable as educational institutions are a place for every religion,” he stated.

The college’s media officer, Vivek Jaiswal, stated the college doesn’t have any formal costume code, however all college students are required to observe a “basic ethical dressing”.

The incident comes shut on the heels of the March 15 verdict by the Karnataka high court by which it stated that hijab will not be an “essential religious practice in Islam”.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to give any specific date to listen to petitions filed towards the HC ruling. The petitions urged the apex courtroom to urgently hear the matter citing impending exams.