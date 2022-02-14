Hijab Not An Issue In Bihar, We Respect Religious Sentiments: Nitish Kumar

Hijab Row: Nitish Kumar stated “we should not focus on such things”. (File)

Patna:

Downplaying the continuing hijab (scarf) controversy in Karnataka, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday stated it’s not a difficulty in his state the place spiritual sentiments are revered.

If somebody places one thing on the pinnacle in a classroom, there isn’t any must touch upon it, Mr Kumar instructed reporters at a programme.

“This is not an issue in Bihar, we should not focus on such things…. It’s useless,” he stated.

The matter has gone to court docket, stated Mr Kumar.

“In Bihar schools, children wear almost the same type of dress. If someone puts something on the head, there is no need to comment on it. We do not interfere in such matters. We respect religious sentiments of each other,” he stated.

Everybody is equal for the state authorities, Mr Kumar instructed reporters in his public outreach programme, ‘Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri‘.

The hijab controversy broke out in Karnataka ruled by the BJP, with which Mr Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) shares energy in Bihar.

It began in Udupi with six girls coming to the school carrying head scarves citing their religion in December finish. In response, a number of Hindu college students started turning up on the school carrying saffron scarves.

Gradually, the problem unfold to different elements of the state resulting in rigidity and violence on the campus in sure locations.

Subsequently, the Karnataka authorities introduced a three-day vacation from February 9 for top faculties and pre-university faculties to keep away from any additional disturbances and untoward incidents on campuses.

Petitions have been filed on the problem within the Karnataka High Court which, in an interim order, requested the state authorities to reopen instructional establishments and restrained all college students from carrying saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any spiritual flag inside classroom.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)