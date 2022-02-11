Hijab protests spread as girls refuse to be told what not to wear

Muskan Khan was trying at hand in a university task within the metropolis of Mandya when she was accosted by a gaggle of Hindu males sporting saffron scarves — the colour of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — in response to video posted to social media.

The males heckle her as she makes her means throughout the varsity grounds, demanding she take off her face masking, however as a substitute of complying, Khan shouts again “Allahu Akbar” as she punches her fist within the air.

The confrontation illustrates the spiritual divide that is been widening in Karnataka since a gaggle of ladies started protesting exterior their government-run college in January after they had been denied entry within the classroom for sporting a hijab.

The ladies petitioned the state’s high courtroom to raise the ban, prompting rival protests from right-wing Hindu college students.

On Wednesday the courtroom referred the petition to a bigger panel of judges, however no date has been set for hearings.

Activists say the hijab row is one more instance of a broader development in India — one which has seen a crackdown on India’s minority Muslim inhabitants since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP got here to energy almost eight years in the past.

They say that by denying Muslim girls the selection to put on the hijab, the federal government is denying them their spiritual freedoms, enshrined within the Indian structure.

“This is a massive attempt by the BJP to homogenize Indian culture, to make it a Hindu-only state,” stated 23-year-old Muslim activist Afreen Fatima, who has been protesting in assist of the scholars in her hometown of Allahabad in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state.

“Muslim women are isolated in India. And the situation is getting worse every day.”

The ‘hijab row’

What began as a small protest made nationwide headlines after a number of different government-run academic establishments in Karnataka denied entry to college students sporting hijabs.

The protests have since unfold to different cities. Scores of scholars took to the streets in India’s capital Delhi this month holding placards and shouting slogans to precise their anger on the ban. And a whole lot extra have protested in Kolkata and Hyderabad, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, BJP-ruled Karnataka ordered a three-day closure of all excessive faculties and faculties amid the rising tensions. And on Wednesday authorities within the state’s capital Bengaluru banned protests exterior faculties for 2 weeks.

For many Muslim girls, the hijab is an integral a part of their religion. While it has been seen as a supply of controversy in some western nations, in India it’s neither banned, nor restricted from being worn in public locations.

Karnataka’s training minister B.C. Nagesh stated he supported banning the hijab in academic establishments, citing the state’s mandate on spiritual apparel.

“Government is very firm that the school is not a platform to practice dharma (religion),” he instructed CNN affiliate CNN News-18.

But specialists say the difficulty runs deeper than a costume code.

Karnataka — the place simply 13% of the inhabitants is Muslim — is ruled by the BJP.

According to lawyer Mohammed Tahir, who’s representing one group of petitioners in courtroom, Karnataka is a “hotbed” of the Hindutva ideology supported by many right-wing teams, which seeks to make India the land of the Hindus.

Karnataka has banned the sale and slaughter of cows, an animal thought of sacred to Hindus. It has additionally launched a controversial anti-conversion invoice, which makes it tougher for interfaith {couples} to marry or for folks to transform to Islam or Christianity.

And in response to Tahir, the lawyer, spiritual rigidity within the state will seemingly improve forward of pivotal state elections subsequent 12 months.

“These issues (like the hijab ban) are very easy to polarize the entire community for votes,” he stated.

In a press release Tuesday, the Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy said it “strongly condemns the attempt by Hindutva forces and the BJP government of Karnataka to engulf college and school campuses in the already raging communal fire in the state.”

“College campuses have thus been transformed into yet another playing field for the BJP and other right-wing Hindu majoritarians,” the assertion stated.

CNN has tried to contact the state authorities however didn’t obtain a response.

Muslim girls additional focused

The hijab row follows a string of on-line assaults in opposition to Muslim girls in India.

In early January, the Indian authorities was investigating a website that purported to supply Muslim girls on the market. It was the second time in lower than a 12 months {that a} faux on-line public sale of that sort sparked outrage within the nation.

“They came for us online,” stated Fatima, who was featured on the web app. “Now, they are directly targeting our religious practice. It started in one college, and grew. I have no reason to believe it will end there.”

On Tuesday, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, referred to as the hijab row “horrifying.”

“Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women,” she wrote on Twitter.

The All India President of the Students’ Federation of India, V P Sanu, criticized the hijab ban , saying it was used “as a reason to deny Muslim women’s right to education.”

The Prime Minister stated his authorities “stands with every victim Muslim woman.”

He did not discuss with the hijab ban however stated the federal government gave Muslim girls “freedom” by scrapping the controversial Muslim observe of triple talaq, which permits a Muslim man to divorce his spouse by merely saying the Arabic phrase for divorce, “talaq”, 3 times. The Indian authorities criminalized the observe in 2019.

Khan, the scholar who yelled on the Hindu males, stated she was defending her spiritual rights.

“Every religion has freedom, India is a unity…every religion has freedom,” Khan instructed reporters Wednesday.

“They are following their culture and I am following my culture. They should let us follow our culture and not raise any obstacle.”