Hijab Row: All Schools And Colleges In Karnataka Shut For 3 Days

The Karnataka High Court is listening to a petition on the hijab row in faculties

Bengaluru:

All faculties and faculties in Karnataka shall be shut for the following three days amid the row over sporting hijab by college students. Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai tweeted he has ordered all excessive faculties and faculties to stay shut “to maintain peace and harmony”. The Karnataka High Court is listening to petitions filed by 5 girls from a authorities school in Udupi, questioning hijab restrictions.

The excessive courtroom, which heard the matter as we speak, will proceed the listening to tomorrow. The courtroom additionally requested college students and the general public at massive to keep up peace. “This court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of public at large and it hopes that the same would be put to practice,” Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad mentioned.

Just earlier than the courtroom proceedings ended as we speak, the Chief Minister tweeted, “I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate.”

The hijab protests started final month on the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when six college students alleged that that they had been barred from lessons for insisting on sporting the scarf. Right-wing teams in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to Muslim ladies sporting the hijab to class.

On Friday and Saturday final, a gaggle of scholars marched to their school sporting saffron scarves.

The protests escalated as we speak after teams of protesters threw stones at one another and college students at a school put up a saffron flag.

At a school in Mandya, a Muslim woman stood her floor as a lot of saffron scarf sporting boys heckled her and shouted slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”. She shouted again at them: “Allah hu Akbar!”

College guidelines permit college students to put on the hijab in school however not throughout classes, based on officers.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, nonetheless, has mentioned kids ought to “neither wear the hijab nor saffron scarves” at school.