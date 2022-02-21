Hijab Row: Ban On Protests Near Bengaluru Schools, Colleges Extended For 2 Weeks

Karnataka Hijab row: The ban on protests was first imposed on February 9.

Bengaluru:

The Bengaluru police chief as we speak additional prolonged by two weeks the ban on protests and agitations for and towards the “strict implementation of the schools/colleges uniform rules” in Bengaluru metropolis. The ban on protests inside a 200-meter radius of any college, school and different academic establishments within the metropolis was first imposed on February 9 for 2 weeks following widespread protests that present no indicators of abating. It has now been prolonged until March 8.

The ban order had stated that at some locations, the protests had been disturbing “public peace and order” and therefore it was thought of “very essential” to provoke correct safety measures.

“Since the issue is still alive and possibility of holding protests, for and against the same in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out, it is considered appropriate to extend the aforementioned prohibitory order,” the recent order issued as we speak stated.

Two days in the past, the Dakshina Kannada district administration in Karnataka additionally prolonged the prohibitory orders at the moment in place within the colleges and faculties of the district until February 26.

The row over hijab (headscarves) has escalated with incidents of stone-pelting and younger Muslim ladies being harassed by saffron-clad college students making headlines.

The homicide of a Bajrang Dal activist on Sunday in Shivamogga has additional infected tensions resulting in protests and arson. The police have stated the homicide has “nothing to do with the hijab controversy” and that it was an outdated rivalry between gangs of youths who knew one another. However, a Karnataka Minister has blamed it on “Muslim goons” and linked it to the Hijab row.

The protests within the state began late final yr when college college students had been prevented from sporting the headband. It has since sparked protests and counter-demonstrations involving saffron scarves which have unfold to different states as effectively.

In an try to calm tensions, Karnataka’s state authorities had briefly closed colleges however they’ve steadily opened since.

Through an interim order, the Karnataka High Court has imposed a short lived ban on the sporting of all non secular symbols in colleges whereas it considers the headband ban.