Hijab Row In Another Karnataka College, Boys Protest In Support Of Girls

Students sporting hijab denied entry to Government PU College in Karnataka’s Kundapur

New Delhi:

Protests by college students in Karnataka over their proper to put on the hijab to class have unfold to extra faculties.

This morning, round 40 girls college students sporting the hijab stood on the gates of the Bhandarkars Arts and Science Degree College in Kundapur, a coastal city in Udupi district of Karnataka, because the employees refused to allow them to in except they took off their headscarves. They missed their lessons for the second day.

The college students, all between 18 and 20 years, demanded to know why the administration had banned the hijab when the foundations permit it.

#WATCH | Students sporting hijab denied entry to Govt PU College in Kundapur space of Udupi, Karnataka amid a row on sporting the scarf in lecture rooms “They were not wearing the hijab earlier & this problem started only 20 days ago,” State Education Minister BC Nagesh has stated. pic.twitter.com/3pT418rb0y — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

The faculty has an instruction guide that claims: “Girl students are permitted to wear the scarf inside the campus, however the colour of the scarf should match with the dupatta, and no student is allowed to wear any other cloth inside the campus including the college canteen”.

The principal, Narayan Shetty, stated he wished to protect concord on campus. “I am a government employee. I will have to follow all the instructions of the government. I was told that some students will enter the college wearing saffron shawls, and if harmony is disturbed in the name of religion, the principal will be held responsible,” he stated.

Some 40 Muslim boys additionally sat exterior the school and protested in solidarity with the ladies.

Yesterday, another college in Kundapur noticed similar scenes when a bunch of hijab-wearing women stood exterior the gates for six hours. The Junior PU Government College had allowed hijabs at school till two days in the past, the ladies complained.

The bother began when a big group of boys confirmed up in faculty sporting saffron shawls on Wednesday to counter the hijab. To keep away from communal pressure, the school administration determined to ask the ladies to attend lessons with out the hijab.

The hijab protests started weeks in the past on the Government Girls PU faculty in Udupi district when six college students alleged that they’d been barred from lessons for insisting on sporting the scarf.

A frontrunner of the state’s ruling BJP, Yashpal Suvarna, who’s the vice chairman of the Udupi College Administrative Committee, controversially stated it could take him “five minutes to stop the resistance with the help of Hindu organisations”.

“Through Hindu organisations, we can stop this within five minutes. There are around 900 students in the college. These six students are creating chaos with the support of PFI and CFI (Campus Front of India) organisations. We will stop this resistance for sure, and we will take a decision on how to stop it through Hindu organisations,” Mr Suvarna warned.

CT Ravi, one other senior BJP chief, stated the scholars ought to comply with guidelines or keep away.

Today, THEY will ask permission to attend faculty sporting Hijab. Tomorrow, THEY will demand Sharia Law. ONE SCHOOL, ONE UNIFORM. If you aren’t following the college guidelines, cease going to highschool. Schools are usually not your private area which you can put on no matter you need. — C T Ravi ???????? ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) February 4, 2022

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated youngsters ought to “neither wear the hijab nor saffron shawls” in class. “Schools are the place where children belonging to all religions should learn together and imbibe a feeling that we are not different, and all are children of Bharat Mata,” Mr Jnanendra informed reporters yesterday.

“There are religious organisations who think otherwise, I have asked the police to keep a watch on them. Those who cause hindrance or undermine this country’s unity, they have to be dealt with,” he stated.