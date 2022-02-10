Hijab Row: Karnataka Chief Minister Urges Everyone To Maintain Peace

Bengaluru:

As a three-judge full bench of the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions over the ‘hijab’ row on Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged upon everybody together with politicians, to not make statements that incite folks and to take care of peace.

The Chief Minister can be holding a gathering with Ministers of Education and Home departments and officers later within the day geared toward taking sure measures to revive cordial and peaceable ambiance and self-discipline at instructional establishments.

“The issue on uniform dress code at educational institutions has been transferred to the three judge bench of the High Court and the hearing will begin at about 2:30 pm today. Schools and colleges have been declared holiday to avoid any disturbance between students. It is the duty of every one to see to it that there is no incitement by outsiders and to maintain law and order,” Bommai mentioned.

Speaking to reporters right here, he mentioned everybody ought to for the courtroom verdict as it’s seized of the matter and in a democracy each one ought to respect it.

“I appeal to everyone, whoever had to make their statement or remarks on the issue have already made it. Now, everyone should stop and wait for the court verdict. No one should make any statement that disturbs peace and should restrain themselves,” he added.

The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi will hear a batch of petitions on the hijab row within the afternoon.

The single bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit on Wednesday had requested the Chief Justice to refer all of the petitions to a bigger bench.

Further, noting that he has referred to as a gathering with the Education Minister and officers to which the Home Minister has additionally been invited, the Chief Minister mentioned: “We will examine in detail the developments that have taken place till now and take certain measures aimed at restoring cordial and peaceful atmosphere and discipline in schools and colleges.” Asked whether or not the three-day vacation declared to varsities and schools can be prolonged, he mentioned, “Let’s see, it will be decided at the evening meeting.”

To a query on Congress’ allegation {that a} minister’s son distributed saffron shawls to college students, Bommai mentioned, “There have been allegations and counter allegations from both sides, I don’t want to comment on it. In fact, I’m calling on to stop such things, no one will benefit from it. People holding responsible positions should be sensible and sensitive on the issue involving students.”

As protests for and in opposition to the hijab intensified in numerous elements of Karnataka and turned violent in some locations, the federal government declared a vacation to all excessive faculties and schools within the state for 3 days, from Wednesday.

Last week, the federal government had issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or administration of personal establishments obligatory for its college students at faculties and pre-university schools throughout the state.

