Hijab Row LIVE: Protests Intensify, Spread To Other States, Karnataka High Court Hearing Today

Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath stage a protest in Chennai towards the Hijab restrictions

New Delhi:

Incidents of stone pelting and use of power by police have been reported on Tuesday because the hijab row in Karnataka escalated and protests by college students unfold to extra schools prompting the state authorities to declare a three-day vacation for all instructional establishments.

As the Karnataka High Court and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to all college students and other people to keep up peace and calm, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh claimed that in response to a report the Campus Front of India (CFI) is alleged to have incited the Hijab row, and this will likely be investigated. CFI is the scholar wing of the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India(PFI).

Here are the LIVE Updates on Hijab Row:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to obtain alerts as this story develops.

Karnataka High Court to listen to hijab matter as we speak The Karnataka High Court will proceed listening to the hijab plea as we speak. The courtroom had yesterday appealed to the scholars to keep up peace.