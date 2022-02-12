Hijab Row Not Controversy But Conspiracy, Alleges Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan termed the continued hijab row as a “conspiracy” (File)

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday termed the continued hijab row as a “conspiracy” and mentioned it was not a query of selection however whether or not an individual would observe the laws, costume code of an establishment or not.

Responding to the raging challenge in neighbouring Karnataka, he advised reporters in New Delhi that “please don’t take this as controversy…this is a conspiracy.” Noting that Muslim women are doing “so well” in all places and they also want encouragement, Khan additionally mentioned they don’t must be pushed down.

“It (wearing hijab) is not a question of choice…but it is a question of whether if you are joining an institution, are you going to follow the regulations, the discipline and the dress code or not,” he mentioned.

The Kerala Governor’s response got here a day after he mentioned there have been situations of girls refusing to put on the the hijab when one traces the historical past of Islam.

Though he didn’t elaborate, Mr Khan on Friday narrated the story of a younger lady, mentioned to be a relative of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), to show his level.

“I will tell you just one quote… A young girl, who was brought up in the household of the Prophet himself… she was the niece of the wife of the Holy Prophet. She was proverbially beautiful…,” he mentioned.

“This is what history says… read it,” Mr Khan advised reporters. Quoting the story, he mentioned when the lady’s husband was the then Governor of Kufa in medieval occasions, she was chided for not sporting a hijab. What she mentioned was that God had made her stunning and the almighty had positioned his stamp of magnificence on her. “She said I want people to see my beauty and see the grace of God in my beauty… And be thankful to God… This is how the women of the first generation (of Islam) behaved. That’s all I want to say,” Mr Khan mentioned.

The controversy erupted in direction of the tip of December when a number of girls college students in hijabs have been denied entry right into a authorities pre-university faculty in Udupi in Karnataka.

To counter this, some Hindu college students turned up sporting saffron scarves.