Hijacked liquor truck looted in the Eastern Cape | News24

Police within the Eastern Cape are trying to find hijackers who focused a truck that was transporting liquor.

According to police, the truck driver and his assistants have been delivering liquor to taverns in Motherwell at round 13:30 on Thursday when an unknown variety of armed males accosted them.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu mentioned the gunmen ordered the motive force to drive in the direction of a home in Mnundu Street in NU11.

“The liquor was offloaded at a house. The driver and his assistants managed to escape. The community also looted liquor from the truck,” Naidu mentioned.

Less than an hour later, police acquired details about liquor that was being looted from a truck.

“The members immediately responded and found the truck still idling with the community busy looting.”

“Liquor [valued at] R156 000 was retrieved from the nearby house.”

However, Naidu mentioned, no suspects have been discovered on the scene.

A case of truck hijacking was opened and is below investigation.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso warned the neighborhood that these present in possession of stolen property could be arrested.

“Actions such as this, carried out by the community is a criminal act. We urge communities to report these suspicious activities instead of engaging in them,” Kupiso added.

