Hijackings involving bogus cops on the rise in Randburg hotspots – police | News24

It is alleged {that a} group of bogus cops assault motorists, maintain them towards their will and drop them off in several areas in Gauteng.

They function in teams of two to 4 folks.

Gauteng police are involved a couple of surge in hijackings involving bogus cops at sure site visitors intersections in Randburg.

Incidents on the William Nicole Drive on- and off-ramps have been reported, in addition to on the N1 north and south, between Malibongwe and William Nicol Drives.

According to Randburg police spokesperson Captain Makgowanyana Maja, there was a reoccurrence of hijackings alongside these roads.

“The suspects operate in a group of two to four. They use a white Ford Ranger or a white Volkswagen Polo and use a blue light.

“Other autos are blue, white or silver Toyota Corollas, a Grey Nissan Navara and a Nissan Almera,” Maja added.

“[V]ictims are held towards their will and dropped off in several areas round Gauteng,” he said.

Maja urged motorists to adhere to the following safety tips:

Do not stop if you suspect that the person might be a bogus officer. Drive to the nearest police station, shopping complex or any other busy area.

Do not drive to your residential area.

Do not stop at a deserted spot or area to talk on your phone or even relieve yourself.

Always keep your windows closed.

If someone tries to force you off the road, don’t panic. Just blow your hooter constantly to draw attention.

Make sure you park your vehicle in a visible area.

He also warned motorists to be on the lookout for theft from motor vehicles, particularly Volkswagen Polo headlights, which also appear to be on the rise.

