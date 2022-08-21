Hiker dies at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, New Hampshire – A hiker died after falling off a waterfall at Cannon Mountain on Saturday. New Hampshire Fire and Game Department was notified that the person slipped on the mountain close to the tram ski path round 12:50 p.m.

The hiker was with two different individuals on the time. The trio had taken the tram up and deliberate on exploring the summit earlier than returning on the tram, however they modified their minds and determined to hike down.

The group wasn’t following a climbing path and thought they had been on a ski path, in accordance with the NH Fish and Game. They acquired to a steep, rocky half with a waterfall.

“As the group tried to maneuver their way down, one of the hikers slipped causing him to fall off the edge. The two other members called 911 for assistance as they could no longer see their companion,” NH Fish and Game mentioned.

The man was discovered lifeless on the backside of the waterfall. His identification has not been launched presently.

The search and rescue workforce arrived again within the parking zone round 3:35 p.m.