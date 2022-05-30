Hiker found dead at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades

A hiker was discovered useless Sunday at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, authorities stated.

Los Angeles firefighters and paramedics responded to an emergency rescue name on the park within the 3000 block of Rustic Canyon Road earlier than 11:40 a.m., authorities stated.

Two rescue crew members situated the hiker, who was declared useless on the scene, authorities stated. The 35-year-old man has not been recognized.

Los Angeles cops had been additionally dispatched to analyze the person’s dying, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes stated. The Los Angeles County coroner’s workplace can even take part within the investigation.