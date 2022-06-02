Hilaria Baldwin rushes son Eduardo to ER after ‘very bad’ allergic reaction

Hilaria Baldwin believes she “may have saved” her son’s life.

The yoga teacher’s 1-year-old, Eduardo, was taken to a New York City hospital Wednesday after struggling a “very bad” allergic response.

“I had to give him an epi pen,” Baldwin, 38, wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of the teenager connected to a monitor within the emergency room.

“I’ve never had to administer it on my own…it was a scary experience. He is ok now and home, but I share with you to remind you that this is a lifesaving tool you may be able to keep around the house.”

The mom of six wrote that Eduardo “was in such distress and I believe it may have saved him today,” calling the EpiPen a “lifesaving tool.”

“I won’t bore you with the long story of rushing him out the door,” she wrote. “Fortunately, when I took this photo, he was back to himself and kicking the phone out of my hand🤣…I, on the other hand, was a spent wreck 🥴.”

Baldwin concluded the caption, “Love you all and be safe.”

The former “Mom Brain” podcast host first revealed her baby had been recognized with an allergy in May 2021.

Baldwin — who additionally shares Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, and Maria Lucia, 1, with Alec Baldwin — described the comparatively widespread analysis as “one of those horrible moments a parent dreads.”

“My kids don’t have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare,” she stated on the time.

The scare got here lower than two months after Eduardo’s large brother Rafael broke his arm playing at a park, requiring his personal hospital go to.

Alec, 64, and Hilaria revealed in March that they will welcome yet another bundle of joy this fall.

The couple posted a sweet video to Instagram final month wherein they revealed their seventh child collectively can be a woman.

“I can’t wait to meet you, my daughter,” Hilaria stated within the clip.

Alec can also be dad to 26-year-old Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.