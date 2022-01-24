Hilarious Shark Tank India memes, reactions take over Twitter and Instagram

Shark Tank India has turn into a preferred tv present, a lot in order that even in the event you don’t watch it you’ve in all probability heard all about it. The present has stored trending on social media just about because it aired.

For the uninitiated, in Shark Tank India, similar to in its American counterpart, entrepreneurs pitch their enterprise concepts to a panel of traders. They then attempt to persuade the panel to put money into them. The present has been amassing a variety of constructive response from viewers. But as viewership will increase, in come the memes and humorous reactions on social media. Both Twitter and Instagram have been abuzz with hilarious content material in regards to the present.

For instance, influencer Kusha Kapila has taken to her Instagram web page to share a Reels video. In it, she pretends to be Namita Thapar from Shark Tank India. Thapar is the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals that’s based mostly in Pune, Maharashtra.

Watch the hilarious video proper right here:

Since being posted on Instagram on January 12, this video has garnered greater than 2.3 lakh likes. It has additionally gathered a number of feedback like, “Epic.” Many others identified how properly she had pulled off the impression. Many others took to the feedback part with laughing emojis.

Some additionally posted memes based mostly on the reactions given by one other panelist, Ashneer Grover, Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe.

One Twitter person made a montage of sure moments of Pankaj Tripathi’s character (Akhandanand Tripathi) from Mirzapur. “Shark Tank India judges when they want to combine and give an offer,” reads the caption of the video.

Another tweeted, “Startup founders’ ijjat [respect] in Indian households after Shark tank has gone onwards and upwards.” This goes on to show the identical as a girl’s father despatched her a potential marriage proposal from a person who’s a startup founder:

Some have nonetheless not began watching this collection and have posted tweets that go one thing like:

Goddd I’m feeling so unnoticed for not watching a single episode of shark tank.🙊 — Aditi🌼 (@KbhiKbhiAditi) January 22, 2022

But those that know, know:

What are your ideas on these memes and reactions?