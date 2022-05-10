Hillary Gardee murder: Alleged killer has history of violent behaviour – family | News24

Philemon Lukhele, in a black jacket, was arrested along with Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa and Albert Mduduzi Gama for Hillary Gardee’s homicide. Lukhele works within the workplace of the Mpumalanga ANC Chief Whip.

The household of one of many males accused of the homicide of Hillary Gardee says they took out a safety order in opposition to him because of his violent behaviour.

The late Victoria Mkhatshwa adopted S ipho Mkhatshwa .

His co-accused, Philemon Lukhele, labored within the workplace in ANC chief whip within the Mpumalanga legislature.

One of the boys arrested for the homicide of Hillary Gardee has a violent historical past and at a stage, his household even took out a safety order in opposition to him.

“There have been prior interventions by traditional leaders, with no success,” the Mkhatshwa household’s spokesperson, Siya Nkosi, stated in a press release on Tuesday.

However, they’re shocked by his arrest for Gardee’s homicide, Nkosi added.

Mkhatshwa was adopted by Victoria Mkhatshwa, the sister of wrestle veteran and former Tshwane mayor, Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa.

“The Mkhatshwa family is shocked by the arrest of their adopted son, Sipho Mkhatshwa, relating to the gruesome murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of Mr Godrich Gardee,” Nkosi stated.

“The South African Police Service contacted the family [about] a separate matter involving Sipho. The police then informed the family about the arrest.”

The physique of Gardee, 28, was discovered on 3 May in a timber plantation about 40km outdoors Mbombela days after she was reported lacking.

Mkhatshwa and Philemon Lukhele, 47, appeared within the Mbombela Magistrate’s Court on Monday alongside co-accused Albert Mduduzi Gama, 52, in connection along with her homicide.

They face costs of conspiracy to commit homicide, kidnapping, rape, homicide, hijacking and defeating the ends of justice.

Nkosi stated Sipho was adopted by the late Victoria Mkhatshwa.

“The family raised Sipho and contributed to his education,” he stated.

However, his alleged involvement within the homicide of Gardee was not his first run-in with the legislation, they revealed.

Prior to his arrest, Sipho was additionally served with a safety order because of his violent behaviour in the direction of his household in Driekoppies. This additionally included home breaking, Nkosi stated.

“The Mkhatshwa family has confidence in the law enforcement agencies and the legal procedures of the country.

“Mr Gardee shouldn’t be a stranger to the household. Of paramount significance for now’s to help the grieving Gardee household. The Mkhatshwa household extends its honest condolences to the Gardees and condemns, within the strongest phrases, the scourge of crime, particularly any type of violence in opposition to ladies and youngsters,” Nkosi added.

