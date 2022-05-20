Hillier in joint second at Jabra Open

Australia’s in-form Whitney Hillier is in joint second place after the primary spherical of the Jabra Ladies Open in France.

Hillier is one shot behind Spanish chief Carmen Alonso and degree with Scotland’s Gabrielle Macdonald, a rookie on the Ladies European Tour.

The West Australian shot a four-under-par 67 at Evian Resort Golf Club.

The winner of this week’s event will earn a spot within the Amundi Evian Championship in July on the identical venue.

Per week in the past, Hillier earned her first triumph on the Ladies European Tour after a decade of attempting.

In the Thai homeland of her mom, Hillier captained her blended fourball to a three-shot victory within the Tour’s debut Aramco crew collection occasion in Bangkok.