Hilton Cartwright takes ‘absolute screamer’ in WA’s Marsh Cup triumph

Western Australia has prolonged its dominance in home cricket due to an excellent piece of athleticism within the Marsh Cup remaining.

Western Australia has gained cricket’s One-Day Marsh Cup remaining, which was highlighted by a spectacular outfield catch by Hilton Cartwright.

Batting first, WA posted a defendable whole of 225 off its 50 overs due to strong knocks by Cameron Bancroft (39) and bowler Jhye Richardson (44), who surprisingly topscored for the Warriors.

Western Australian tailenders Matt Kelly and Jason Behrendorff mixed for an unbeaten 52-run partnership for the tenth wicket, which proved essential for the Warriors.

In reply, NSW obtained off to a strong begin however misplaced wickets at common intervals as they ultimately fell 19 runs in need of victory.

Moises Henriques struck 43 off 75 balls however his dismissal proved to be the turning level within the match.

Part-time spinner Darcy Short bowled a regulation supply that Henriques smacked down the bottom in the direction of the boundary at lengthy on.

But that’s the place Cartwright stepped in, leaping to his left and taking a sensational mid-air catch together with his physique parallel to the bottom.

“Look at that by Hilton Cartwright,” ex-Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin stated on Fox Cricket.

“Under pressure, he’s gone horizontal. What a catch.”

“You’ll go a long way to see something as good as that. That was unbelievable athleticism from one of the best fielders we’ve seen in the country. Well done Hilton Cartwright, he’s got WA right back in this game.”

Former Australian captain Allan Border added: “That is as good as you want to see in the outfield. Tearing away to his left, full dive, hits the deck and hangs onto it. That’s just brilliant.

Cricket fans were stunned by Cartwright’s spectacular feat of athleticism.

ABC Sport’s Akash Fotedar tweeted: “That’s one of the best outfield catches you will see from Cartwright! What a blinder!”

Cricket reporter Andrew McGlashan stated: “Hilton Cartwright has pulled off a stunner!”

CODE’s Daniel Cherny added: “Hilton Cartwright has just taken the best catch I’ve ever seen live.”

Cartwright’s catch turned the sport in WA’s favour and the Warriors closed out the victory within the forty seventh over.

Remarkably, no participant registered a half century whereas the most effective of the bowlers was WA’s AJ Tye, who completed with figures of 4/30 off his eight overs.

The victory sealed WA’s fifteenth One-Day trophy, essentially the most by any state within the home competitors.