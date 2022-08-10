Hina Khan’s Comforting Dinner Has Us Craving For Some Good Soup

Hina Khan began as a TV actress and have become an icon together with her superb performing and humble persona! This 12 months, she even went to Cannes to symbolize India together with her film Country Of Blind, While we love the work she does on display screen, what we love extra are her consuming habits! The celeb foodie likes to deliver us alongside on her foodie journey, whether or not she is on a trip overseas or having fun with a easy meal at residence. With over 17.2 million followers on Instagram, Hina Khan at all times makes it a degree to incorporate her followers and followers in all her meals adventures.

If you’re somebody who enjoys a comforting meal, then we’re fairly certain that you may relate to Hina Khan! In her current tales, she was noticed having fun with some soup for dinner. Take a glance:

Her healthful bowl of soup seemed soothing and scrumptious! With the caption ‘good soup’ on the picture, she fortunately shared together with her followers what her Tuesday dinner seemed like. With the continued monsoons, the considered having fun with heat soup amid rain showers brings heat and luxury like no different! If you too want to take pleasure in soup, similar to Hina Khan, then we’ve some scrumptious soups you may simply make at residence:

Hina Khan’s fast wit and humorousness make her one relatable foodie! Recently, she shared a hilarious reel the place she drew a comparison between dandiyas and chopsticks and in the event you see the video, then you’ll positively giggle too! That’s not all, Hina Khan even gave a glimpse of how festivals are celebrated at her residence. During Ramadan, she confirmed what ‘Iftar’ meal looked like at her house and it was all issues wholesome!

Do you like following Hina Khan’s foodie adventures? What did you consider Hina Khan’s bowl of soup? Do inform us within the feedback part under!

